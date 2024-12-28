Quito | Un fallecido en siniestro de tránsito entre un auto y una moto en El Labrador

Un <b>siniestro de tránsito</b> entre un automóvil y una motocicleta dejó una<b> persona fallecida</b> la noche del viernes 27 de diciembre en la avenida Galo Plaza e Isaac Albéniz, sector <b>El Labrador</b>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>norte de</a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-auto-destruyo-poste-avenida-manuel-cordova-galarza-IX8536820 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/seis-sacapintas-robo-ambato-detenidos-quito-EX8536789 target=_blank></a>