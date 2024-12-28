Quito
28 dic 2024 , 10:25

Quito | Un fallecido en siniestro de tránsito entre un auto y una moto en El Labrador

El fatal suceso ocurrió en un punto de alto flujo vehicular.

   
  • Quito | Un fallecido en siniestro de tránsito entre un auto y una moto en El Labrador
    Imagen referencial para graficar un siniestro de tránsito. ( Pexels )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un siniestro de tránsito entre un automóvil y una motocicleta dejó una persona fallecida la noche del viernes 27 de diciembre en la avenida Galo Plaza e Isaac Albéniz, sector El Labrador, norte de Quito.

El reporte de la emergencia ingresó al ECU 911 a las 20:45. La entidad coordinó la atención con el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito, Policía Nacional, una ambulancia del Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social y la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT).

LEA: Quito | Un auto chocó y destruyó un poste de luz en la avenida Manuel Córdova Galarza

El fatal suceso ocurrió en un punto de alto flujo vehicular, pues en las inmediaciones se encuentra la Estación El Labrador, desde donde salen e ingresan buses y el Trolebús.

Al momento del choque, la calzada se encontraba mojada por la lluvia.

Por su parte, la AMT realizó cierres viales en los carriles derecho y central de la av. Galo Plaza, en sentido norte-sur.

LEA: Seis sacapintas que robaron USD 12 000 en Ambato fueron detenidos en Quito

Temas
accidente de tránsito
motocicleta
choque
siniestro de tránsito
El Labrador
avenida Galo Plaza Lasso
ECU 911
AMT
Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas