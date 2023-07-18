Quito
18 jul 2023 , 14:47

Quito: este 18 de julio se reportó la caída de siete árboles

user placeholder

Redacción

El ECU 911 ha recibido alertas por la caída de árboles. El Inamhi reportó incremento del viento.

    Trabajadores limpian la calzada tras registrarse la caída de un árbol.( AMT )
El Servicio Integrado de Seguridad ECU 911 recibió el reporte de la caída de siete árboles en diferentes lugares de Quito, este martes 18 de julio de 2023. Aunque no se conocen las causas, estos eventos coinciden con los fuertes vientos.

Uno de los árboles cayó sobre la avenida Teniente Hugo Ortiz, en el sur de Quito, a la altura del redondel del Mercado Mayorista. Las autoridades de tránsito cerraron de manera parcial la vía para atender la emergencia.

Otro caso ocurrió en la avenida De Los Shyris y Gaspar de Villarroel. Esa emergencia afectó a un vehículo que estaba bajo el árbol. Para atender esa alerta, El ECU 911 coordinó con el personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito, Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito y la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Movilidad y Obras Públicas.

Luego de culminar los trabajos, las vías se habilitaron para el tránsito.

El árbol se desprendió de raíz e interrumpió la circulación en el sector del Mercado Mayorista.
El árbol se desprendió de raíz e interrumpió la circulación en el sector del Mercado Mayorista. ( Cortesía )

Entre las emergencias, el ECU 911 también reportó que del km 21 hasta el 22 de la vía Quito - Papallacta hay pequeños deslizamientos que se limpian con personal y maquinaria especializada.

Alerta de fuertes vientos en Quito

El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) tiene vigente una alerta por la presencia de fuertes vientos y a grandes velocidades, principalmente en la región Interandina.

Este fenómeno es probable que se presente durante las mañanas y que afecte a casas, estructuras, provoque deslizamientos, e incluso el desprendimiento de ramas de árboles.

