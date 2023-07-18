Quito: este 18 de julio se reportó la caída de siete árboles

El <b>Servicio Integrado de Seguridad ECU 911</b> recibió el reporte de la<b> caída de siete árboles</b> en diferentes lugares de <b>Quito</b>, este martes 18 de julio de 2023. Aunque no se conocen las causas, estos<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-fuertes-vientos-inamhi-velocidad-AI5596200 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador-el-gobierno-declara-alerta-amarilla-por-la-posible-llegada-del-fenomeno-de-el-nino-MB5146860 target=_blank></a>