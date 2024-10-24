Quito
24 oct 2024 , 09:29

Quito | La avenida Colón tendrá el cierre de un carril por trabajos de soterramiento de cables

La AMT ayudará a gestionar el tránsito vehicular en el sitio.

   
  • Quito | La avenida Colón tendrá el cierre de un carril por trabajos de soterramiento de cables
    Vista aérea de la avenida Colón en el centro norte de Quito. ( QuitoInforma )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Desde las 09:30 hasta las 15:00, un carril de la avenida Colón, en el centro norte de Quito, estará cerrada al tránsito vehicular este jueves 24 de octubre por trabajos de soterramiento de cables de energía y telecomunicaciones como parte del proyecto Sendero Seguro Colón.

El cierre va desde la avenida 12 de Octubre hasta la av. 6 de Diciembre incluyendo el redondel de la Plaza Artigas. Se afecta el carril derecho en ambos sentidos: occidente-oriente y oriente-occidente.

LEA: Quito | Video registró un violento asalto en un restaurante del Batán Bajo

La Secretaría de Hábitat y Ordenamiento Territorial y la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) coordinarán la gestión del flujo vehicular en el sitio.

"El objetivo de este cierre temporal es proteger a los trabajadores, facilitar el retiro de cables y salvaguardar la integridad de transeúntes y conductores. La comunidad es llamada a colaborar y mantener la paciencia durante el desarrollo de estas obras", indicó el Municipio de Quito.

LEA: Quito | Un adolescente fue asesinado durante riña callejera en el barrio Lucha de los Pobres

Temas
cierre vial
cierre de carril
avenida Colón
AMT
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas