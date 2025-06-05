Quito
Quito: 12 045 estudiantes se inscribieron para el sorteo de cupos de unidades educativas municipales

El evento se realizará a las 10:00 de este jueves 5 de junio de 2025 en la Sala del Concejo Metropolitano y continuará mañana. Hay 2 016 plazas en 20 unidades educativas municipales.

   
    La Sala del Concejo Metropolitano de Municipio. ( Cortesía de Quito Informa )
En la Sala del Concejo Metropolitano se realizará hoy y mañana, 6 de junio de 2025, el sorteo de cupos para los Centros Municipales de Educación Inicial (CEMEI) y las Unidades Educativas Municipales. El acto contará con la presencia de un notario público y un delegado de Quito Honesto como observadores.

El proceso será transmitido en tiempo real en plataformas digitales. Comenzará a las 10:00. Se registraron 12 045 chicos para los 2 016 cupos disponibles en 20 unidades educativas municipales. En el caso de los CEMEI, se ofertan 309 cupos. Los sorteos establecerán el orden de asignación de cupos y los resultados serán publicados en la página oficial https://educacion.quito.gob.ec. Las y los representantes de los aspirantes favorecidos recibirán una notificación por correo electrónico con la información para continuar la matrícula.

Las personas favorecidas deberán cumplir con los requisitos para concretar la matrícula. El incumplimiento de las condiciones o la entrega de documentación incompleta, falsa o fuera del plazo, tendrá como consecuencia la anulación inmediata de la plaza.

La matrícula será responsabilidad del representante legal del aspirante, quien deberá enviar la documentación escaneada por correo electrónico en formato PDF, asegurándose de que no supere los 8MB de tamaño. La validación final estará a cargo de la autoridad de cada institución educativa municipal.

