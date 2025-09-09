Quito
09 sep 2025 , 05:59

Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este martes 9 de septiembre

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00

   
    Agente civil de tránsito( Foto de la AMT )
Fuente:
AMT
user placeholder

Redacción

|
El Pico y placa rige este martes 9 de septiembre del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 3 y 4, en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

Para mejorar la movilidad en la ciudad, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) implementa contraflujos en las vías más concurridas como las avenidas Simón Bolívar y Velasco Ibarra, Mariscal Sucre, túnel Guayasamín y autopista General Rumiñahui.

Cronograma del Pico y placa

  • Lunes: 1 y 2.
  • Martes: 3 y 4.
  • Miércoles: 5 y 6.
  • Jueves: 7 y 8.
  • Viernes: 9 y 0.

    • Multas de tránsito

    Los vehículos no pueden circular dentro del perímetro establecido. Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

