Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este viernes 21 de febrero

El <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/corte-luz-masivo-valle-los-chillos-choque-vehiculo-poste-FK8851711 target=_blank>Pico y placa</a> </b>rige <b>este viernes 21 de febrero del 2025 </b>para los <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/teddy-perro-violado-atropellado-donaciones-ML8850086 target=_blank>vehículos y motocicletas</a> con placas que terminan en<b> 9 y 0,</b> en el <b>Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.</b> La restricción está operativa desde<b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-controles-intensifican-afueras-centro-revision-florida-estafas-foqueros-CH8854141 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-arbol-caido-amazonas-francisco-de-orellana-XM8853202 target=_blank></a>