Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este viernes 21 de febrero

La restricción está operativa en la mañana y se retoma en la tarde y noche.

   
    Imagenes cámara de tránsito Quito.( AMT )
El Pico y placa rige este viernes 21 de febrero del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 9 y 0, en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

Cronograma del Pico y placa y multas por incumplirlo

Lunes: 1 y 2.

Martes: 3 y 4.

Miércoles: 5 y 6.

Jueves 7 y 8.

Viernes: 9 y 0.

Pico y placa
Pico y placa ( AMT )

Multas de tránsito

Los vehículos no pueden circular dentro del perímetro establecido. Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

