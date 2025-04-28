Quito
28 abr 2025 , 05:56

Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este lunes 28 de abril

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

   
  • Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este lunes 28 de abril
    Agente de tránsito Quito.( AMT )
Fuente:
Municipio de Quito
Fuente:
AMT
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Pico y placa rige este lunes 28 de abril del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 1 y 2, en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

Lea: Cuatro personas fueron arrolladas por un auto en el norte de Quito

Cronograma del Pico y placa

Lunes: 1 y 2.

Martes: 3 y 4.

Miércoles: 5 y 6.

Jueves: 7 y 8.

Viernes: 9 y 0.

Le puede interesar: Un motociclista murió en la av. Simón Bolívar, este 27de abril

Cronograma Pico y placa.
Cronograma Pico y placa. ( AMT )

Multas de tránsito

Los vehículos no pueden circular dentro del perímetro establecido. Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

Lea también: Un agente de la AMT murió tras deslizamiento de tierra en la autopista General Rumiñahui

Temas
pago de multas
pico y placa
horarios pico y placa
sanciones pico y placa
multas
Pico y placa en Quito
pico y placa Quito
multas tránsito
AMT
pico y placa
Ecuador
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas