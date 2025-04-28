Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este lunes 28 de abril

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/pico-placa-quito-restricciones-movilidad-martes-22-abril-EJ9193134 target=_blank>Pico y placa</a> rige este<b> lunes 28 de abril del 2025</b> para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en <b>1 y 2</b>, en el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/48-nuevos-efectivos-uerpo-bomberos-quito-BG9239311 target=_blank>Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.</a> La restricción está operativa desde las <b>0</b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/cuatro-personas-atropelladas-quito-ND9243618 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/motociclista-murio-avenida-simon-bolivar-27-abril-BD9243300 target=_blank></a>