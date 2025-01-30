Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este jueves 30 de enero

Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un <b>15%</b> de un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/pico-placa-quito-restricciones-movilidad-miercoles-29-enero-EE8699633 target=_blank>Salario Básico Unificado (SBU)</a><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/perjuicio-robo-cables-asciende-usd-50-mil-quito-MG8686860 target=_blank>,</a> es decir, <b>USD</b> <b>70,5</b>; segunda vez, el <b>25%</b>, correspondiente a <b>USD 117,5</b>; y<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/guayllabamba-protocolo-atrapar-esterilizar-retornar-perros-gatos-GB8704967 target=_blank></a>