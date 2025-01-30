Quito
Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este jueves 30 de enero

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

   
El Pico y placa rige este jueves 30 de enero del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 7 y 8 en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

Para mejorar la movilidad, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito implementará contraflujos en la Autopista General Rumiñahui, Túnel de Guayasamín, Avenida Velasco Ibarra y Avenida Mariscal Sucre.

Multas

Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

