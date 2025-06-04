Video: motociclista sufrió aparatoso accidente con un camión en Conocoto

En un<b> video </b>quedó registrado cómo un <b>motociclista </b>terminó rozando contra un <b>camión </b>y cayendo en la vía sentido <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>Quito</a>-<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/conocoto target=_blank>Conocoto</a> la tarde del 2 de junio del 2025. Ocurrió en la avenida Camilo Ponce Enríqu<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/agenda-eventos-invitados-feria-internacional-libro-quito-itchimbia-GD9445822 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/volcan-guagua-pichincha-prohibido-acceso-crater-YC9444155 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/epmmop-pocos-casos-indemnizados-baches-BN9438939 target=_blank></a>