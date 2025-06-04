Quito
04 jun 2025 , 07:46

Video: motociclista sufrió aparatoso accidente con un camión en Conocoto

El motociclista necesitó ayuda médica urgente por una grave fractura en su pierna.

   
En un video quedó registrado cómo un motociclista terminó rozando contra un camión y cayendo en la vía sentido Quito-Conocoto la tarde del 2 de junio del 2025.

Ocurrió en la avenida Camilo Ponce Enríquez, antigua vía a Conocoto. Este es el siniestro más reciente de los tantos que han ocurrido en este sector.

"El muchacho subía en la moto y por velocidad pierde estabilidad y carril en la curva. Yo me asusté porque el joven necesitaba mucha ayuda, la pierna se salió del cuerpo", contó William Mañay, morador del sector.

Es una vía muy transitada, con una alta afluencia de vehículos. El punto conocido como La Y es uno de los lugares más peligrosos, ahí se encuentran la Camilo Ponce con la avenida Nela Martínez.

Los automotores transitan a gran velocidad. Moradores solicitan que se dé solución al problema para que paren los siniestros. "Solo han colocado señalética de 'reduzcan la velocidad', pero la gente ya está acostumbrada en este punto a ir a exceso de velocidad", agregó Mañay.

Los moradores solicitan que se intervenga con medidas que ayuden a una movilidad segura en esta transitada vía.

