Las jornadas de reforestación continúan en Itulcachi tras los incendios forestales

La fase 2 del plan de reforestación en <b>Itulcachi</b> continuará el sábado 14 de diciembre, en el sector de la Administración Zonal Tumbaco, Itukpark (Parque industrial). <b>Revise también:</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/fiestas-quito-tradiciones-leyendas-historias-panecillo-IN8395318 target=_blank>Fiestas de Quito:</a> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCcb5Zj3D4OF-7aDFKLzeQvPtLeeponp1fumWH1X93b1hy2g/viewform target=_blank></a>