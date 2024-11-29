Quito
Las jornadas de reforestación continúan en Itulcachi tras los incendios forestales

Las autoridades recomiendan llevar agua para hidratación e implementos de jardinería, como guantes, palas, y balde para efectuar el riego.

   
    Jornada de reforestación en Llano Grande.( Secretaría de Ambiente )
El plan de reforestación para recuperar las zonas afectadas por los incendios forestales continuará en Itulcachi, el domingo 1 de diciembre. El Municipio de Quito invitó a la comunidad a sumarse a la minga que se realizará desde las 08:30 en la Panamericana E35 vía Pifo-Colibrí, Km 4, junto a Itulpark.

Previo a la siembra, las cuadrillas de campo de la Secretaría de Ambiente trabajan en el mantenimiento de los árboles nativos plantados en el Parque Metropolitano Guangüiltagua, el cerro Auqui, y San Enrique de Velasco.

Esta es la tercera jornada de reforestación que lidera la secretaría municipal. El 23 y 24 de noviembre se realizaron las primeras mingas, en las que participaron más de 6 000 voluntarios.

Para participar es necesario llegar puntualmente, utilizar ropa cómoda y aplicarse protector solar. Además, las autoridades recomiendan llevar agua para hidratación e implementos de jardinería, como guantes, palas, y balde para efectuar el riego.

Otras jornadas de reforestación

La fase 2 del plan de reforestación en Itulcachi continuará el sábado 14 de diciembre, en el sector de la Administración Zonal Tumbaco, Itukpark (Parque industrial).

El objetivo de la Secretaría de Ambiente es recuperar todas las zonas afectadas por los incendios forestales en Quito, que arrasaron con numerosas hectáreas, afectando a plantas nativas y a los animales que habitaban en la zona.

Si desea participar, puede inscribirse haciendo clic aquí o en la página de la institución.

