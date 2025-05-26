Quito
26 may 2025 , 22:29

La UBA realizará una jornada de adopción de perros y gatos en el Parque Bicentenario

Los animales de compañía están esterilizados y vacunados. En el sitio también se recibirán donaciones de comida para perros y gatos.

   
  • La UBA realizará una jornada de adopción de perros y gatos en el Parque Bicentenario
    Imagen referencial para graficar a un perro en búsqueda de un dueño.( Canva )
La Unidad de Bienestar Animal (UBA) realizará una jornada de adopción de perros y gatos el sábado 31 de mayo en el parque Bicentenario, norte de Quito.

"Activistas, fundaciones y refugios se unen para ayudar a que muchos animales de compañía encuentren un hogar lleno de amor", señaló la entidad municipal.

El punto de adopción será en el ingreso a la Real Audiencia y Alfonso Yépez, cerca de la estación del Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito. El horario de atención será de 10:00 a 15:00.

También se podrá apoyar con donaciones de comida para perros o gatos.

Asimismo, la UBA puso a disposición de la ciudadanía un link para conocer a los animales de compañía que están en adopción.

