07 ene 2025 , 21:09

La intensa lluvia en Quito causó inundaciones en al menos cuatro sectores

El Cuerpo de Bomberos también rescató a un bus que quedó atrapado en el lodo.

   
    Los bomberos atendieron varias emergencias por acumulación de agua.( Bomberos Quito )
La fuerte lluvia que se registró en Quito la tarde del 7 de enero causó inundaciones y otras emergencias en al menos cuatro sectores. Esteban Cárdenas, jefe del Cuerpo de Bomberos capitalino, informó que desplegaron equipos en las zonas afectadas y que se mantienen el monitoreo.

El personal de Bomberos Quito atendió una acumulación de agua en la Urbanización Santa Mónica, en Conocoto. El nivel del agua bajó por sí solo tras la limpieza de alcantarillas, por lo que se dio recomendaciones de limpieza a los moradores.

Posteriormente, en el sector Huarcay, al suroccidente, los uniformados liberaron a un bus que quedó estancado en la vía por el lodo; se requirió un tractor para sacarlo.

Inundaciones menores se reportaron además en el parqueadero del Hiedras Plaza, así como entre las calles Thomas de Berlanga y París, en el sector Jipijapa. En ambos puntos se realizó una limpieza de sumideros.

