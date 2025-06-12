Quito
12 jun 2025 , 15:00

Quito | Se registró un incendio en el Colegio María Angélica Idrobo; ¿hubo heridos?

Este 12 de junio de 2025, se reportó un incendio estructural en el Colegio Angélica María Idrobo, al norte de Quito.

   
    Imagen referencial del incendio estructural. ( Captura de pantalla )
A las 09:40, este 12 de junio de 2025, un incendio estructural fue reportado al sistema de emergencias (ECU 911), en el Colegio María Angélica Idrovo, al norte de Quito. El Cuerpo de Bomberos acudió al lugar de los hechos.

El informe preliminar indica que el incendio se originó en una bodega donde se almacenaban equipos de computación en desuso, los cuales se presume generaron la combustión.

El CBQ desplegó un contingente de 15 personas, junto con unidades contra incendios y vehículos logísticos. Las labores de extinción evitaron que las llamas se propaguen a otras áreas del colegio.

Se registraron daños materiales en la bodega afectada, así como en varias lámparas del sistema eléctrico que fueron alcanzadas por el calor.

Según los bomberos, la emergencia fue controlada en su totalidad y el área declarada segura. También recomendó a las autoridades de la unidad educativa una revisión del sistema eléctrico y de las condiciones de almacenamiento en el resto de la infraestructura.

No se reportaron heridos, pero sí daños materiales. Las causas del siniestro no se han sido determinadas.

