10 oct 2023 , 16:40

Un restaurante de lujo abre en Quito con menú que va desde los USD 100

Redacción

Mercedes Benz Gourmet Experience llega al Ecuador en una alianza con el chef Christian Walther.

    Restaurante de Mercedes Benz abre sus puertas en Quito. ( Mercedes Benz )
Mercedes Benz expande el lujo al mundo culinario. Anunciando que el 20 de octubre inaugurará su primer restaurante en América Latina, en la ciudad de Quito.

Mercedes Benz Gourmet Experience hace su entrada en Ecuador a través de una colaboración con Christian Walther, dueño de Pavarotti Cucina mediterránea y chef ejecutivo de Marenostrum y Marenostrum Bistro.

Este nuevo restaurante generará 42 puestos de trabajo directos y tiene previsto recibir a 2 800 comensales cada mes. Para poder realizar este proyecto de gran magnitud hubo una inversión de 300 mil dólares.

Una de las particularidades que lo caracteriza es que cada 25 días un chef internacional será el protagonista de su propio menú, que constará de siete a 11 platos.

El primer chef invitado será Miguel Fernández Vidal, un destacado maestro de la cocina gallega que ha sido parte del prestigioso restaurante madrileño DiverXo, galardonado con tres estrellas Michelin.

Miguel Vidal es propietario de famosos restaurantes como Morgana y Volandeira, en Madrid y estará cocinando en Quito del 19 de octubre al 12 de noviembre.

El menú que se ofrecerá está compuesto por:

Mariskada: Mejillón en escabeche de ají criollo, ostra con gazpacho costeño, pangora con naranjilla y langosta con maíz.

Empanadas: De trigo y sashimi de vieira, de maíz y albacora con salsa verde.

Callos - guatitas: Callos tradicionales gallegos con aguacate, cilantro y lima.

Pulpo á feira: Con emulsión de ajada gallega Caldeira de peixe Corvina al vapor, arvejas a la brasa y caldeirada con citricos y hierbas aromáticas.

Cocido gallego, Croquetas de cocido: Filloa de sancocho de chancho.

Tarta de queso: Con queso Blue Andino y frutas tropicales.

El precio por este menú es de USD 103,70, incluido el IVA y el Servicio. Si se quiere incluir el maridaje (bebidas acorde a la comida), el precio asciende a USD 158,60.

Las opciones para reservar son: de martes a sábado de 13:00 a 13:45 y de 19:00 a 20:00; y el día domingo de 13:00 a 13:45.

Esta es una experiencia dirigida a un público adulto y no cuentan con opciones para menores de 12 años, ni con opciones veganas o vegetarianas.

