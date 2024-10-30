Quito
La historia y el misterio se conjugan en el Centro de Arte Contemporáneo durante el feriado

    Fachada del Centro de Arte Contemporáneo, en Quito.( CAC )
Tres noches de misterio ofrecerá el Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC), en Quito, durante el feriado por el Día de los Difuntos y la Independencia de Cuenca. Los visitantes escucharán historias de terror en el recorrido teatralizado Fantasmas en el Templo de la Luna.

El recorrido se realizará el jueves 31 de octubre, viernes 1 y sábado 2 de noviembre de 2024 a las 19:00. Quienes deseen vivir esta experiencia pueden adquirir sus entradas en la tienda en línea de la Fundación Museos de la Ciudad, haciendo clic aquí.

El CAC está ubicado en las instalaciones del Antiguo Hospital Militar, en las calles Montevideo y Luis Dávila, en el centro de Quito.

Una experiencia para todo el público

El recorrido se ofrece para niños desde los siete años, jóvenes y adultos. Se desarrolla en colaboración con el Cabildo Juvenil de San Juan y es una oportunidad para conocer la historia del edificio que albergó al Antiguo Hospital Militar, a través de narraciones sobre hechos emblemáticos, mitos y leyendas urbanas.

Cada recorrido estará acompañado por personajes fantasmales que invitan a los asistentes a cuestionar los límites de la historia oficial y descubrir perspectivas olvidadas o excluidas.

Secretos del Jardín Encantado

El Jardín Botánico de Quito también ofrecejornadas especiales durante este feriado. El jueves 31 de octubre y viernes 1 de noviembre, se realizarán recorridos temáticos para explorar exposiciones de murciélagos y plantas carnívoras.

Los recorridos se realizan en el interior del Jardín Botánico, ubicado en el interior del Parque La Carolina, en el pasaje Rumipamba.

La exposición de Plantas Carnívoras se realizará el jueves 31 de octubre en dos horarios: de 11:00 a 12:10 y de 13:30 a 14:10. La visita a los murciélagos está planificada para el viernes 1 de noviembre, a las mismas horas.

El precio de la entrada es de USD 4 para los adultos y USD 2 para niños, estudiantes y personas de la tercera edad.

