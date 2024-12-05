Quito
Fiestas de Quito: 110 chivas tienen permiso para circular por las calles de la capital

Un recorrido en estos vehículos fiesta puede costar hasta 450 dólares, en las vísperas de la conmemoración de la fundación de la capital.

   
Televistazo
Sin chivas no hay fiestas de Quito. 110 buses y camiones han sacado el permiso municipal para circular por la ciudad con una pista de baile en lugar de la plataforma de carga. Chiva es sinónimo de fiesta: con música a todo volumen, bailes, coreografías y canelazos.

En días comunes el costo del recorrido de dos horas es de USD 200. En fiestas de Quito puede llegar hasta USD 450.

Una chiva puede facturar hasta USD 3 100. La mitad es ganancia. Con el resto se cubre el trabajo del chofer, DJ y coordinador. Los administrativos, los mecánicos y los encargados de servir 25 litros de canelazo, y las reservas se hacen hasta con seis meses de anticipación.

“La reserva la tenemos desde junio, llegamos a los meses que son noviembre y diciembre, y cada chiva sale con 7 hasta con 8 recorridos”.

En las oficinas de empresas públicas y privadas se organizan para contratar una unidad.

Para cubrir la demanda de chivas, unidades de Ambato, Baños de Agua Santa, Ibarra, Riobamba y Cotopaxi obtienen los permisos para circular y poner el ritmo de fiesta en la ciudad.

La chiva reactiva, a su paso, la economía de pequeños comerciantes que, aprovechando las paradas para bailar, venden chochos, chicles, dulces, empanadas y, por supuesto, canelazos.

Una de esas paradas es el costado sur de El Ejido. En cada parada, los coordinadores de las chivas arman programa: hacen coreografías, dinámicas en grupo, concursos de baile y hasta eligen a la quiteña bonita y al chulla quiteño.

