Quito
20 mar 2025 , 18:32

Lluvias y tormentas eléctricas se prevé la noche de este 20 de marzo en Pichincha, según el COE Cantonal

El Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia Metropolitano (COE) presentó un análisis sobre la situación climática en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito, que registró a través de imágenes satelitales

   
    Imagen referencial de las fuertes lluvias en Quito( API )
Según el COE Metropolitano, con corte a las 17:15, en Quito y sectores aledaños habrá una fuerte actividad atmosférica. Las imágenes satelitales muestran áreas de nubosidad densa con que podrían generar lluvias intensas y tormentas eléctricas.

Le puede interesar: Quito | el Municipio pide intervención del Ministerio de Defensa y la Fiscalía tras denuncias de posible sabotaje

¿Qué pasa en el Quito y el Distrito Metropolitano?

Se prevé la presencia de núcleos de tormenta que indica la posibilidad de lluvias de moderadas a fuertes, acompañadas de descargas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento. Advierte que esto podría afectar a la movilidad y hay riesgo de deslizamientos en zonas vulnerables.

En la Región Occidental y Valle, observa una tormenta en desarrollo sobre Santo Domingo y el occidente de Pichincha, el cual podría influir en las condiciones climáticas de la capital en las próximas horas.

Mientras que, en Machachi, Tambillo, Amaguaña y los valles de Cumbayá y Tumbaco advierte que se podrían registrar lluvias fuertes y actividad eléctrica.

Estas son las recomendaciones para la ciudadanía

  • Evitar zonas propensas a inundaciones y quebradas.
  • Conducir con precaución ante posible acumulación de agua en vías.
  • No exponerse en espacios abiertos durante tormentas eléctricas.
  • Mantenerse informado a través de fuentes oficiales.

    • Conoce la situación de la Costa ecuatoriana

    El Instituto Oceanográfico y Antártico de la Armada del Ecuador (Inocar) advierte olas predominantes en el suroeste del Pacífico hacia la costa ecuatoriana continental, y del noroeste y suroeste hacia la región Insular.

    Recomienda tomar precauciones a los habitantes y turistas que se encuentren en las playas del Ecuador, ya que el estado del mar es moderado.

    Le puede interesar: Quito envía tanqueros con agua a Esmeraldas para ayudar a familias afectadas por derrame petrolero

