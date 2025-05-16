Quito
16 may 2025 , 18:26

365 gelatinas con alcohol fueron decomisadas a los alrededores del Colegio Mejía

Las autoridades de control retiraron gelatinas con alcohol que se vendían cerca al Colegio Mejía, en Quito. También decomisaron 720 cigarrillos y 47 botellas de licor sin registro sanitario

   
    Los agentes de la AMC retirando las gelatinas con alcohol que se vendían cerca del Instituto Mejía. ( AMC )
Las gelatinas con contenido de hasta un 7 % de alcohol fueron retiradas por personal de la Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC) y la Intendencia General de Policía de Pichincha, que eran vendidas a los alrededores del Instituto Nacional Mejía, en el centro de Quito.

El operativo tuvo como objetivo evitar la venta de productos disfrazados de golosinas dirigidas a menores de edad.

Según las autoridades, las gelatinas, de colores llamativos, representan un riesgo para la salud de los estudiantes, ya que su presentación promueve el inicio temprano en el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas que pueden derivar en potenciales casos de intoxicación.

También decomisaron 720 cigarrillos y 47 botellas de licor sin registro sanitario y retiró a ocho comerciantes autónomos no regularizados del espacio público. Además, la Intendencia clausuró tres establecimientos que excedieron los límites permitidos para la venta de alcohol.

Asimismo, la Dirección Nacional de Policía Especializada para Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes (DINAPEN) identificó a diez estudiantes consumiendo alcohol en un parque cercano. Por disposición legal, los adolescentes se mantendrán en custodia policial hasta que sus representantes legales acudan a retirarlos.

