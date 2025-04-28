Las fuertes lluvias provocaron el colapso de una vivienda patrimonial en el Centro Histórico de Quito

Los funcionarios de la Empresa Pública Municipal acudieron hasta el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/centro-historico-de-quito target=_blank>Centro Histórico</a> en las calles Ambato y Rafael Barahona, a la altura de La Ronda, para <b>atender una emergencia por el colapso de una</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/comite-de-operaciones-de-emergencia target=_blank></a></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/policia-ejecuta-operativos-trata-personas-centro-historico-FA9233227 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-recoleccion-firmas-revocatoria-pabel-muno-23-abril-inicio-NC9206917 target=_blank></a>