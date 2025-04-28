Quito
28 abr 2025 , 17:37

Las fuertes lluvias provocaron el colapso de una vivienda patrimonial en el Centro Histórico de Quito

Este 28 de abril de 2025, las autotidades municipales informaron sobre el colapso de una vivienda patrimonial en el Centro Histórico de Quito.

   
    Imagen de la vivienda patrimonial que colapsó en el Centro Histórico de Quito. ( COE Quito )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Los funcionarios de la Empresa Pública Municipal acudieron hasta el Centro Histórico en las calles Ambato y Rafael Barahona, a la altura de La Ronda, para atender una emergencia por el colapso de una vivienda patrimonial.

El Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) indicó que "el colapso estructural fue de la parte frontal de una casa patrimonial de adobe de propiedad privada, además, con afectaciones en la vía pública".

Los funcionarios municipales acudieron hasta el lugar para remover los escombros y controlar el tránsito y realizar la evaluación de daños en la vivienda y atención de posibles personas afectadas.

El personal permanece en el sitio para controlar el tránsito y aliviar el tráfico. El hecho ocurrió la noche del 27 de abril de 2025.

Imagen de la vivienda patrimonial que colapsó en el Centro Histórico de Quito.
Noticias
