Quito
30 may 2025 , 18:00

Quito | Un centro de rehabilitación clandestino que torturaba y abusaba de las mujeres internadas fue clausurado

Los agentes metropolitanos clausuraron un centro de rehabilitación clandestino que abusaba física, psicológica y sexual.

   
  Quito | Un centro de rehabilitación clandestino que torturaba y abusaba de las mujeres internadas fue clausurado
    Los agentes metropolitanos durante la inspección del sitio clausurado. ( Agencia Metropolitana de Control )
Un centro de rehabilitación clandestino en la parroquia de Nayón, al norte de Quito, donde se cometía graves violaciones a los derechos humanos, fue clausurado, informó la Agencia Metropolitana de Control (AMC).

Durante el operativo, encontraron 40 mujeres, incluidas nueve menores de edad, quienes denunciaron ser víctimas de abusos sexuales, físicos y psicológicos.

Entre los testimonios recabados, las internas relataron castigos extremos como descargas eléctricas en una piscina, sumersiones forzadas en aguas residuales, agresiones físicas y prolongadas privaciones de alimentos.

Una de las internas relató que fue víctima de un intento de violación por parte del encargado de seguridad mientras realizaba labores de limpieza.

En el dormitorio del administrador, los inspectores hallaron billetes de alta denominación, chalecos de seguridad, documentos de menores de edad y preservativos, evidencias que agravan la situación del establecimiento, que operaba sin ningún tipo de habilitación legal ni condiciones sanitarias adecuadas.

De acuerdo con el testimonio de uno de los colaboradores, los familiares de las internas pagaban hasta USD 4 100, por seis meses, por un supuesto tratamiento de desintoxicación. Las mujeres afirmaron haber sido trasladadas bajo amenazas y confinadas sin su consentimiento, incomunicadas por meses y, en algunos casos, sin padecer ningún tipo adicción.

Tras la clausura, las víctimas recibieron atención médica inmediata y fueron entregadas a sus familiares, mientras que las menores de edad quedaron bajo la custodia de la Dirección Nacional de Policía Especializada para Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes (DINAPEN), a la espera de su reunificación con sus representantes legales

Según la entidad, en lo que va de 2025, ha iniciado ocho procedimientos y ha clausurado siete establecimientos, reafirmando el compromiso municipal con la protección de los derechos y la seguridad de los quiteños.

