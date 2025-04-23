Quito
Pichincha | Un cirujano estético es procesado por causar lesiones a una mujer luego de una operación

En Pichincha, un cirujano es procesado por el presunto delito de lesiones, las cuales le habría provocado a una mujer luego de una intervención que se prolongó por casi 10 horas.

   
Una cirugía estética le cambió la vida a una mujer de 34 años. El procedimiento que lo realizó Cristian Guillermo E. E., le habría provocado graves afectaciones a la salud. La Fiscalía General del Estado formuló cargos por el presunto delito de lesiones.

La víctima aseguró que las secuelas de la intervención le obligaron a dejar su trabajo y en ese entonces presentaba síntomas relacionados con un trauma postquirúrgico, como ataques de pánico y alteraciones en su sistema nervioso.

Tras un informe del examen médico-legal, la cirugía le causó una incapacidad de entre 31 y 90 días.

El hecho ocurrió el 14 de junio de 2024, la mujer ingresó a la clínica para someterse a la intervención que se prolongó por casi 10 horas. Posteriormente, la paciente comenzó a presentar molestias, pero en la clínica le indicaron que eran normales y le dieron el alta. Sin embargo, los síntomas empeoraron con el paso de los días.

Cuando fue trasladada al Hospital Eugenio Espejo, los médicos advirtieron que la demora en brindarle atención especializada pudo haberle costado la vida.

El cirujano que llevó a cabo la intervención debe presentarse periódicamente cada quince días y tiene prohibición de salida del país, estas medidas las dispuso el Juez de Garantías Penales.

