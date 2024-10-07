Quito
07 oct 2024 , 13:56

Lo último que se sabe del choque en el que fallecieron jugadores de Liga de Quito e IDV Juniors

El reporte señaló que la estructura contra la que se impactaron tiene un peso de 50 toneladas y fue desplazada cerca de cinco metros a causa del impacto.

   
    La estructura de metal tiene un peso de 50 toneladas y se movió cerca de cinco metros a causa del impacto.( Ecuavisa )
Tres personas heridas y dos fallecidas es el saldo que deja, hasta el momento, el choque ocurrido en la Autopista General Rumiñahui, la madrugada del 7 de octubre. Un vehículo negro se impactó contra una estructura metálica del paso elevado que se instala a la altura del Puente 8.

El reporte señaló que la estructura tiene un peso de 50 toneladas y que fue desplazada cerca de cinco metros a causa del impacto.

Según las autoridades, el vehículo es de propiedad del jugador de Liga de Quito, Marco Angulo, quien se encuentra entre los heridos y está en terapia intensiva. Fractura de pelvis, neumotórax derecho, edema cerebral, hemorragia subdural, hemorragia subaracnoideo postraumática, son parte del diagnóstico compartido por el periodista Luis Fernando Quiroz, quien estuvo presente en el centro médico.

LEA: Marco Angulo y su diagnóstico médico tras sufrir un siniestro de tránsito en Quito

También resultaron afectados Luis Estupiñán, homónimo de un jugador de Liga, y Andrés Castillo Erazo.

Mientras tanto, entre los fallecidos figura Roberto Cabezas, futbolista de 22 años del IDV Juniors, y Víctor Charcopa.

Aunque el reporte oficial señaló que eran cinco los ocupantes del vehículo, el Cuniburo Fútbol Club se pronunció sobre el hecho. Confirmó el fallecimiento de Víctor Charcopa, pero sumó a Valentín Nazareno, primo y tío de Diogo Nazareno, jugador del club.

Trabajos en la Autopista General Rumiñahui

En la Autopista General Rumiñahui, a la altura del Puente 8, se realizaba la instalación de un paso elevado. Esto ocasionó el cierre temporal desde las 16:00 del domingo 6 y las 05:00 del lunes 7 de octubre.

Le puede interesar: Una persona fue detenida por el atentado de Machala que destruyó cinco viviendas y mató a dos personas

El siniestro causó el cierre total, por más de tres horas, de la autopista en sentido Quito-Valle​​​​​, mientras que en sentido contrario, Valle-Quito, hubo un pesado tráfico vehicular.

