Quito
26 sep 2024 , 16:24

Quito | Los bomberos logran controlar el incendio que se reactivó en El Auqui

Las llamas alcanzaron los cinco metros y quemaron los cables de alta tensión, pero la Empresa Eléctrica Quito aseguró que eso no afectará al servicio.

   
    El fuego se reactivó en la parte alta, debido a las fuertes ráfagas de viento. ( Bomberos Quito )
Las llamas que se reactivaron la mañana del 26 de septiembre en la parte superior del cerro El Auqui fueron controladas. El Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito informó que, al momento, ejecutan labores de enfriamiento y remoción del terreno.

El personal se mantendrá en el sitio para realizar monitoreos permanentes "y actuar inmediatamente en caso de alguna alerta", agregó la institución en un comunicado.

Cerca de 50 bomberos trabajaron en la zona donde se reportaron dos focos activos. Estos se reactivaron aproximadamente a las 11:00 de este jueves, debido a las fuertes ráfagas de viento.

Revise: Lo que se sabe de los incendios forestales registrados en Quito, este 26 de septiembre

Las llamas estuvieron cerca de las viviendas, por lo que se requirió mayor apoyo de bomberos y policías. Además, cada 30 minutos se realizaron descargas de agua desde el aire.

Las llamas alcanzaron los cinco metros y quemaron los cables de alta tensión. No obstante, la Empresa Eléctrica Quito (EEQ) aclaró que eso no influirá en el servicio de electricidad.

