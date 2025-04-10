Quito
10 abr 2025 , 07:12

Dos árboles enormes cayeron en una casa y aplastaron un automóvil en El Cebollar

Al momento, los moradores del sector no tienen luz porque los árboles cayeron encima del cableado eléctrico.

   
Eran alrededor de las 03:00 de este jueves 10 de abril cuando los habitantes de una casa ubicada en la avenida De Los Conquistadores, sector El Cebollar, en el oriente de Quito, sintieron un fuerte estruendo.

"Fue como un trueno, como una explosión", expresó uno de los propietarios.

Al menos dos árboles de gran tamaño cayeron encima de la vivienda, destruyendo parte del cerramiento de la casa y un automóvil que se encontraba parqueado en el patio del inmueble.

Daños en el automóvil por la caída del árbol.
Daños en el automóvil por la caída del árbol. ( Álex Cevallos/ECUAVISA )

El dueño del auto dijo que no lo tenía asegurado y que repararlo le representará un gasto fuerte en su economía.

Pero su preocupación no termina ahí, porque al menos otros ocho árboles están en riesgo de caer en la avenida De Los Conquistadores y sus casas aledañas.

Los árboles cayeron encima del tendido eléctrico y del cerramiento de una casa.
Los árboles cayeron encima del tendido eléctrico y del cerramiento de una casa. ( Álex Cevallos/ECUAVISA )

Esta avenida es bastante transitada porque permite una conexión entre Quito-Guápulo y Cumbayá y viceversa.

Al momento, los moradores del sector no tienen luz porque los árboles cayeron encima del cableado eléctrico.

Personal de la AMT y Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito ya se encuentran en el sitio para atender la emergencia.

