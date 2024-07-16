Una banda dedicada al robo de vehículos y sus partes en la av. Simón Bolívar fue detenida

Después de varias semanas de investigación, agentes de la Policía lograron capturar a tres ciudadanos, quienes presuntamente integran una <b>banda dedicada al robo de vehículos y autopartes</b> en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/quito target=_blank>Quito</a>. Seg<b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/2024-07-16-fallecido-dos-heridos-avenida-simon-bolivar-GX7671679 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/2024-07-15-fallecidos-heridos-choque-panamericana-norte-KH7669590 target=_blank></a>