Una banda dedicada al robo de vehículos y sus partes en la av. Simón Bolívar fue detenida

Los sospechosos utilizaban los famosos miguelitos para detener la marca de los vehículos y proceder con el robo.

Después de varias semanas de investigación, agentes de la Policía lograron capturar a tres ciudadanos, quienes presuntamente integran una banda dedicada al robo de vehículos y autopartes en Quito.

Según los uniformados, los sospechosos colocaban miguelitos sobre la avenida Simón Bolívar y Ruta Viva para averiar las llantas de los vehículos y robar.

"Encontramos autopartes de vehículos, por lo que ellos se dedicarían al robo de accesorios. Se presumen que habían participado en cuatro eventos anteriores", contó Mauricio León, comandante del Distrito Manuela Sáenz.

Los miguelitos eran colocados sobre la calzada en zonas con poca iluminación para obligar a frenar la marcha de los vehículos que circulan por la carretera.

"En un vehículo en el que se movilizaban estaba reportado como robado", agregó León.

Los detenidos no registran antecedentes penales, sin embargo, la policía investiga a los aprehendidos para ubicar a más personas que estarían vinculadas a la agrupación delictiva.

