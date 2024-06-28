Quito
28 jun 2024 , 10:09

Quito: Una deflagración por fuga de gas deja dos heridos y una casa destruida en Monteserrín

Una deflagración es una combustión muy rápida que se da por una fuga y acumulación de gas en un lugar cerrado

  • Quito: Una deflagración por fuga de gas deja dos heridos y una casa destruida en Monteserrín
    La casa sufrió afectaciones por la deflagración. ( Bomberos )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una deflagración por una fuga de gas destruyó parcialmente una casa en el sector de Monteserrín, norte de Quito, y dejó dos personas heridas la mañana de este viernes 28 de junio.

Vecinos del lugar comentaron haber escuchado un fuerte estruendo.

En el sitio, los bomberos constataron que la vivienda registró importantes daños en su infraestructura.

LEA: Los niños conocerán sobre constelaciones y volcanes en el curso vacacional del Observatorio Astronómico de Quito

Atención de las autoridades por la deflagración.
Atención de las autoridades por la deflagración. ( Bomberos )

LEA: Los estibadores del mercado de San Roque recibieron identificaciones para garantizar mayor seguridad

Dos personas con heridas leves fueron atendidas, indicó el ECU 911.

¿Qué es una deflagración? "Es una combustión muy rápida que se da por una fuga y acumulación de gas en un lugar cerrado y hay una chispa o calor que lo enciende brevemente".

El cuerpo bomberil recomendó que ante el olor de gas doméstico en un lugar cerrado hay que ventilarlo y no encender el fuego.

LEA: Quito: el sistema de recaudo integrado para el Metro, Trolebús y Ecovía comenzará a funcionar en 2025

Temas
heridos
fuga de gas
casa
Monteserrín
deflagración
Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas