17 oct 2025 , 16:13

La veeduría que participará en el proceso disciplinario abierto contra un juez de la Corte Nacional fue posesionada

Así lo hizo el Pleno del Consejo de la Judicatura, este viernes 17 de octubre de 2025. El magistrado es investigado por presunto acoso sexual a una funcionaria de la Corte Nacional.

   
  La veeduría que participará en el proceso disciplinario abierto contra un juez de la Corte Nacional fue posesionada
    Los exteriores del edificio de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, en el norte de Quito. ( Diego Bravo C. / Ecuavisa )
Los tres integrantes principales y tres suplentes de la veeduría técnico jurídica que intervendrá en el proceso disciplinario contra un juez de la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ), por presunto acoso sexual, fueron posesionados por el Pleno del Consejo de la Judicatura (CJ), este viernes 17 de octubre de 2025.

La veeduría quedó conformada de la siguiente forma:

  • Yomira Elizabeth Paz Zamora (titular) - Nadia Wendoline Villón Rodríguez (suplente).
  • Diego Andrés Monsalve Tamariz (titular) - Marco Antonio Acosta Pacheco (suplente).
  • Fernando Teodoro González Calle (titular) - Mirna Lorena Macías Acosta (suplente).

    • Le puede interesar: Un juez de la Corte Nacional de Justicia es investigado por presunto acoso sexual

    La resolución 112-2023 que trata sobre el Procedimiento de cesación de las y los jueces y conjueces de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, la veeduría presentará un informe motivado al Pleno del CJ con los hallazgos, recomendaciones y conclusiones respecto al procedimiento administrativo. El documento será expuesto, de forma pública, ante el Pleno del CJ, en los cinco días posteriores a su designación.

    Si hay elementos de responsabilidad penal, civil o administrativa se informará de forma colegiada a las autoridades competentes.

    El 21 de julio de 2025, el Pleno del CJ resolvió suspender al juez nacional por tres meses, sin remuneración. La razón: el pasado 2 de julio, una funcionaria presentó su renuncia al cargo de asistente administrativa en la CNJ. En su escrito, la servidora se refirió al magistrado: “La razón que motiva mi decisión se fundamenta en la situación de acoso sexual a la que he sido sometida por parte de mi jefe inmediato”.

    Le puede interesar: Un juez de la Corte Nacional, investigado por presunto acoso sexual, enfrentará proceso disciplinario

