Política
26 ago 2024 , 17:39

Quito: el alcalde Pabel Muñoz ha sido notificado con el inicio del proceso revocatorio en su contra

Lo indicó Néstor Marroquín, líder del colectivo Cuida Tu Voto. La gente de su grupo también fue notificada verbalmente por Fabián Haro, secretario del CNE de Pichincha.

   
  • Quito: el alcalde Pabel Muñoz ha sido notificado con el inicio del proceso revocatorio en su contra
    Imagen de Néstor Marroquín (centro). ( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Néstor Marroquín, líder del colectivo Cuida Tu Voto, informó este lunes 26 de agosto de 2024 que el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) de Pichincha ya le notificó al alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz López, sobre el inicio de su proceso revocatorio.

"¡Quiteños! Acabamos de ser notificados verbalmente de parte del doctor Fabián Haro", escribió el activista en su cuenta de X.

Luego de que fracasara el primer intento de revocatoria de mandato en contra de Muñoz, Marroquín insistió en su solicitud a la Delegación Electoral de Pichincha del CNE para la entrega de formularios para ese trámite.

Le puede interesar: Néstor Marroquín insiste en la revocatoria del mandato del alcalde Pabel Muñoz

El pasado 14 de agosto, informó que ingresó un alcance al pedido de revocatoria. Acotó que oportunamente se publicará el cronograma y lugares para recolectar las firmas.

El pasado 12 de agosto el Consejo Nacional Electoral no procedió con la entrega de formularios. En consecuencia, Marroquín acudió al Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) para apelar la decisión del CNE y que le entreguen los formularios. Si el TCE niega el pedido, la iniciativa quedará sepultada.

Marroquín busca la revocatoria de mandato alegando la falta de obra en Quito, también que Muñoz no tiene la suficiente "capacidad administrativa y de gestión a favor de la ciudad y los quiteños". Asimismo, resalta la infracción electoral del alcalde y asegura que lo volverá a cometer.

Le puede interesar: Una iniciativa ciudadana busca la revocatoria de mandato del alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz

Temas
revocatoria
notificación
trámite
mandato
Pabel Muñoz
Consejo Nacional Electoral
CNE
Néstor Marroquín
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas