29 oct 2024

El PSC asume la primera vicepresidencia de la Asamblea con Otto Vera

Su designación contó con 89 votos a favor, entre los que se contaron respaldos del correísmo.

   
    La presidenta del Parlamento, Viviana Veloz, llevó a cabo la posesión y toma de juramento a Otto Vera como Primer Vicepresidente.( Asamblea Nacional )
Con 89 votos a favor, el asambleísta Otto Vera, del Partido Social Cristiano (PSC), fue nombrado como primer vicepresidente del Legislativo. Su bloque insistió en su postulación y contó con el respaldo del correísmo.

Blasco Luna, legislador de la Revolución Ciudadana, adelantó el 28 de octubre que su bancada apoyaría el nombre que proponga el PSC.

"Comprendo que (...) se presentará una propuesta del bloque socialcristiano y nosotros apoyaremos esa propuesta (...) Apoyaremos el nombre que ellos ubiquen con el afán de tener diversidad de presencia dentro del Consejo de Administración Legislativa", sostuvo.

Este 29 de octubre, la moción para elegir al asambleísta Otto Santiago Vera Palacios como Primer Vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, llegó desde su compañero de bancada, Vicente Taiano. Él solicitó al Pleno reconsiderar la moción al respecto, presentada en la sesión del 8 de octubre de 2024.

Con un cuórum de 130 legisladores, 40 abstenciones, un voto en contra y 89 a favor, la moción de Vera fue aprobada.

La reconfiguración de la Asamblea

La Primera Vicepresidencia estaba vacante luego de que Viviana Veloz asumiera la Presidencia, luego de la renuncia de Henry Kronfle, quien apunta a ocupar el sillón presidencial en Carondelet.

Este cargo es importante porque el Primer Vicepresidente reemplazará momentáneamente a Veloz, mientras realice la campaña para su reelección como asambleísta en enero de 2025.

Además, ocupará un puesto en el Consejo de Administración Legislativa (CAL), donde se aprueban los proyectos de ley y se imponen sanciones a los legisladores.

