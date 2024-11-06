Política
06 nov 2024 , 10:01

El presidente acusa de calumnia a asambleísta del correísmo

Daniel Noboa presentó una querella contra Mónica Palacios de la bancada de la Revolución Ciudadana.

   
    Daniel Noboa en la Asamblea Nacional.( Flicker )
Daniel Noboa Azín, presidente de la República, presentó la tarde de ayer, martes 5 de noviembre, una querella por presunta calumnia en contra de la asambleísta de la bancada de Revolución Ciudadana, Mónica Palacios Zambrano.

El mandatario llegó alrededor de las cinco de la tarde al despacho de la jueza encargada de la sala de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, Mercedes Caicedo, quien es ponente del tribunal de juzgamiento del caso Metástasis.

Posteriormente, el caso por sorteo recayó en la sala especializada de lo Penal Militar, Penal Policial, Tránsito, Corrupción y Crimen Organizado de la Corte Nacional de Justicia.

Sin embargo, por su calidad de asambleísta Nacional, Palacios está sujeta a fuero de Corte Nacional de Justicia, por lo que la jueza debe pedir la autorización al pleno de la legislatura para poder procesar a la legisladora.

La jueza ya ha pedido al presidente ecuatoriano que se acerque a reconocer firma y rúbrica de su petición para continuar con el proceso.

