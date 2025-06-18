La Ley de Solidaridad Nacional ya enfrenta una reforma y una demanda de inconstitucionalidad

La<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/ley-solidaridad-nacional-vigencia-10-junio-registro-oficial-IJ9487219 target=_blank> Ley Orgánica de Solidaridad Nacional</a></b>, que fue aprobada hace 11 días en la Asamblea, <b>ya enfrenta una demanda de inconstitucionalidad y su primera reforma</b>. <b>La Corte Constitucional admitió la demanda</b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/ley-integridad-publica-dudas-sentencia-adolescentes-adultos-BD9522726 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/adolescentes-juzgados-adultos-ley-integridad-publica-ME9521592 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b>