Política
18 jun 2025 , 15:10

La Ley de Solidaridad Nacional ya enfrenta una reforma y una demanda de inconstitucionalidad

Un ciudadano presentó una demanda ante la Corte Constitucional porque considera que la Ley de Solidaridad Nacional viola la Constitución y tratados internacionales.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Ley Orgánica de Solidaridad Nacional, que fue aprobada hace 11 días en la Asamblea, ya enfrenta una demanda de inconstitucionalidad y su primera reforma.

La Corte Constitucional admitió la demanda de inconstitucionalidad presentada por el ciudadano Gabriel Salvador Lema y el trámite de ese recurso será abordado por la jueza Teresa Nuques. El demandante argumenta que la ley viola la Constitución y tratados internacionales.

Le puede interesar: Ley de Integridad Pública: abogados expresan dudas sobre propuesta de sentenciar a los adolescentes como adultos

En su escrito enumera siete problemas que, a su criterio, contiene la ley como artículos que están por sobre la Constitución y no respetan el orden jerárquico de las normas y disposiciones que otorgan aribuciones extraordinarias al Presidente de la República.

También alega que hay transgresiones al Tratado de Ginebra sobre conflictos armados, beneficios tributarios a ciertos sectores, un indulto presidencial que no cumple los requisitos legales y que esa ley se aprobó aunque no cumple el principio constitucional de unidad de materia.

Gabriel Salvador pide que la Corte la expulse del ordenamiento jurídico ecuatoriano. La jueza Nuques deberá analizar ese pedido y emitir un informe que será conocido por el pleno de la Corte.

Lea también: De ocho a 40 años de cárcel: esto incluye la propuesta para juzgar a adolescentes como adultos

A la par, en la Asamblea, la Ley de Solidaridad enfrenta su primera reforma para corrergir un error cometido durante su aprobación. Se trata del indulto presidencial diferido.

En el proyecto original, el presidente planteó que se le permita otorgar indultos anticipados a policías y militares durante el conflicto armado interno. La Asamblea cambió el texto para que el presidente aplique esa facultad al final de los procesos penales, es decir, aprobó un indulto diferido pero no cambió el nombre y lo mantuvo como anticipado.

La reforma plantea cambiar el nombre en la ley para evitar conflictos en su aplicación.

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
Corte Constitucional
demanda de inconstitucionalidad
Ley Orgánica de Solidaridad Nacional
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas