11 jun 2024 , 17:04

Jorge Peñafiel acusa a Esteban Torres de interferir en la cancelación política de Construye

Por su parte, Esteban Torres respondió con un mensaje en tono de burla

    Jorge Peñafiel es asambleísta de Construye y Esteban Torres trabaja como viceministro de Gobierno. ( Flickr Asamblea )
El asambleísta Jorge Peñafiel acusó este martes 11 de junio al viceministro de Gobierno, Esteban Torres, de interferir en la justicia electoral y puntualmente en la decisión del juez electoral Ángel Torres para que cancele del registro de organizaciones políticas al Movimiento Construye.

Lo dijo desde los exteriores de la Fiscalía de Pichincha, donde minutos antes el juez Torres había acudido a presentar una denuncia por presunto fraude electoral contra Construye.

Peñafiel aseguró que el magistrado tiene vínculos con ADN, partido del presidente Daniel Noboa, e incluso acercamientos "y coordinación" con el viceministro, Esteban Torres.

LEA: La bancada de ADN ha sumado nueve legisladores por camisetazos en los últimos meses

"Queremos anunciar que vincularemos al proceso de tráfico de influencias al señor Esteban Torres, porque él ha pretendido y sigue pretendiendo afectar la justicia y el principio de imparcialidad de los jueces en el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral", dijo Peñafiel aunque la denuncia penal que Construye presentó contra el juez Torre fue por prevaricato.

Por su parte, Esteban Torres respondió con un mensaje en tono de burla: "Ya camilo, descansa papito...".

Construye ha denunciado al juez Torres por prevaricato y en la Asamblea impulsa un juicio político en su contra. Peñafiel dijo que el TCE sesionará este martes para conocer la apelación a su sanción electoral.

LEA: El juez electoral Ángel Torres denuncia a Construye por presunto fraude procesal

