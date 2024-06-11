Jorge Peñafiel acusa a Esteban Torres de interferir en la cancelación política de Construye

El asambleísta <b>Jorge Peñafiel</b> acusó este martes 11 de junio al viceministro de Gobierno, <b>Esteban Torres</b>, de interferir en la justicia electoral y puntualmente en la decisión del<b> juez electoral Ángel</b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/movimiento-construye target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/angel-torres-denuncia-construye-fraude-procesal-GI7468901 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/bancada-adn-legisladores-camisetazos-asamblea-NA7471096 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/angel-torres-denuncia-construye-fraude-procesal-GI7468901 target=_blank></a>