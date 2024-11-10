Política
Jan Topic denunció penalmente al juez electoral Ángel Torres

Topic llegó a la vigilia que se asentó en los exteriores del TCE.

   
    Quito, domingo 10 de noviembre del 2024
Juan Pinchao
El precandidato presidencial Jan Topic (SUMA) anunció la noche de este domingo 10 de noviembre que denunció penalmente al juez electoral Ángel Torres.

La denuncia es por presunto fraude procesal y prevaricato, dijo, en medio de un tumulto de gente y prensa que se convocó en los exteriores del TCE.

El juez Ángel Torres es quien elaboró el proyecto de sentencia respecto a si se debe aceptar o rechazar las impugnaciones presentadas por Sociedad Patriótica y Pachakutik.

Dichos partidos sostienen que Topic no puede ser candidato porque tiene contratos con el Estado.

Torres ha sido cuestionado por presuntamente tener afinidad con el Gobierno.

Desde las 20:00, el Tribunal del TCE, incluido Torres, debe resolver si permite o no que Topic sea candidato presidencial. Su decisión es de última instancia y no se puede apelar

