Política
29 abr 2025 , 12:50

Guarderas denuncia en el TCE a Patricia Núñez, asambleísta del correísmo, por presunta infracción electoral

Guarderas ha tenido en su mira a los legisladores del correísmo, tras ser destituido del Cpccs.

   
    Patricia Núñez luego de presentar un proyecto de ley.( Flickr Asamblea )
Juan Pinchao
Juan Esteban Guarderas, exconsejero del Cpccs y activista, denunció en el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) a Patricia Núñez, asambleísta reelecta de la Revolución Ciudadana, por una presunta infracción electoral.

Según el documento ingresado al TCE, Núñez es acusada de "inducir al voto a favor de determinada preferencia electoral". La causa está en manos del juez Joaquín Viteri, quien dio dos días para aclarar y completar la denuncia.

¿Qué hizo en concreto Núñez? "La asambleísta Núñez, en ejercicio de sus funciones públicas, habría difundido a través de sus redes sociales contenido de carácter proselitista en respaldo al binomio presidencial del movimiento político RC5, conducta expresamente prohibida por el Código de la Democracia", explicó Pablo Sempértegui, abogado de Guarderas, a Ecuavisa.com.

LEA: Lucio Gutiérrez es multado con USD 11 750 por violencia política de género; aún puede apelar

Núñez ha sido una pieza importante dentro de la bancada del correísmo porque ha impulsado solicitudes de juicio político en contra de Sebastián Corral, exsecretario de la Administración Pública durante el gobierno de Guillermo Lasso; el presidente del Cpccs, Andrés Fantoni, y la entonces consejera Mishelle Calvache.

Aunque esas iniciativas quedaron en nada.

LEA: Chats Augusto Verduga | El correísmo destinó un equipo de cinco personas para cooptar jueces del TCE y salvar a la Liga Azul de la destitución

Del otro lado, Guarderas fue destituido del Cpccs por un juicio político a pedido de la bancada del correísmo.

El exconsejero tendrá como su abogado a Sempértegui, quien ha participado en otras denuncias electorales en contra de asambleístas de la RC, como Pamela Aguirre y Paola Cabezas.

LEA: El Tribunal Contencioso Electoral archiva denuncia por violencia política de género contra Luisa González

Temas
Denuncia
TCE
infracción electoral
Juan Esteban Guarderas
Patricia Núñez
Ecuador
Noticias
