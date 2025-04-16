Política
16 abr 2025 , 14:29

Los gobiernos no han logrado consolidar mayoría legislativa

La relación de Daniel Noboa con la Asamblea será fundamental porque ahí ninguna fuerza política tiene una mayoría clara.

   
Uno de los grandes retos del presidente Daniel Noboa será conseguir una mayoría legislativa que garantice gobernabilidad y la ejecución de su programa de gobierno.

Según los resultados de las elecciones del 9 de febrero, él no tendrá una mayoría legislativa clara. Su partido cuenta con 66 legisladores, aunque el Presidente ya anunció que cuenta con más.

“Estoy convencido de que vamos a tener una mayoría, ya tenemos 70 entre los nuestros y los adheridos que han decidido ser parte de la nueva bancada, y estamos muy cerca de llegar a una mayoría. Pero de que tengo confianza de que podemos hacer las cosas bien y que podemos tener la gobernabilidad y una armonía con la Asamblea”.

En realidad, la mayoría simple ya no es de 70 asambleístas, sino 77. La Revolución Ciudadana tiene 67 y hay otros 18 asambleístas que son Pachakutik y otras organizaciones. De ellos dependerá, en un principio, que el gobierno pueda consolidar o no una mayoría.

El cálculo presidencial parte de que dos asambleístas de los cinco del grupo de independientes comprometieron ya su respaldo y que ADN dialoga con los otros tres.

También cuentan con un grupo de los asambleístas de Pachakutik con los que están hablando. Se suma el factor correísta del cual hay, por ahora, una disidencia: de esa bancada ya se separó Mónica Salazar, de la provincia de Los Ríos. En la Asamblea se oye que tras ella seguirán al menos otros seis legisladores correístas. Apostar al desgrane parece ser por ahora la estrategia del gobierno en el legislativo.

El ministro de Gobierno, José de la Gasca, en Contacto Directo, habló de la necesidad de una reconciliación nacional. Pero hasta ahora ni él ni el Presidente han dicho bajo qué parámetros, si esto se reflejará en el gabinete y en la Asamblea y cómo lo conseguirán.

