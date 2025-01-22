Política
El Frente Parlamentario Libre surge en la Asamblea, conformado por asambleístas alternos

Este nuevo frente está integrado por 12 legisladores.

   
Fernanda Flores, asambleísta alterna de Diego Matovelle (ADN), anunció este 22 de enero que junto a otros 11 legisladores alternos crearon el Frente Parlamentario Libre para presentar proyectos de ley en el Parlamento.

No obstante, agregó que cada uno está en libertad de votar como considere.

"Somos unos 12 asambleístas que estamos en este Frente Parlamentario para apoyarnos mutuamente en el tema de proyectos y fiscalización", sostuvo Robles, quien fue expulsada de la bancada ADN por decir que se arrepiente de haber apoyado a Daniel Noboa.

LEA: Construye pide a la Corte Constitucional el seguimiento a una sentencia para frenar a la Liga Azul en el Cpccs

Estos 12 asambleístas alternos están principalizados desde el 6 enero porque los titulares buscan la reelección y se encuentran con licencia sin remuneración para realizar campaña electoral.

Los legisladores alternos retoman funciones desde mañana, porque este miércoles termina la vacancia legislativa. Su trabajo durará hasta el 9 de febrero, fecha en la que el Pleno de la Asamblea impuso la toma de licencia.

LEA: Este jueves la Corte Constitucional tomará una decisión sobre el decreto 500

