La Fiscalía desmiente al correísmo: el celular de Villavicencio está bajo custodia del FBI

La viuda de Fernando Villavicencio confirmó en noviembre de 2023 que el teléfono fue entregado a EE. UU. tres meses después del crimen.

   
El correísmo ha difundido en redes sociales contenido que, aseguran, provendría del teléfono celular del excandidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio, asesinado en agosto de 2023. La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), sin embargo, calificó esta información como falsa y señaló que el equipo está bajo custodia del FBI en Estados Unidos, rechazando que se use el tema para fines políticos en el contexto electoral.

El expresidente de la República, Rafael Correa, fue uno de los primeros en replicar un video anónimo que circula en redes sociales, donde se asegura que el teléfono del occiso está en manos del correísmo.

A este video le siguieron publicaciones de Patricia Schettini, candidata a la Asamblea Nacional, y Angélica Porras, postulante a jueza constitucional, quienes compartieron capturas de chats y un enlace que daría acceso a cientos de conversaciones presuntamente extraídas del dispositivo del exlegislador.

La autenticidad y procedencia de esta información es incierta. Hasta el momento, nadie ha explicado cómo se obtuvo el acceso a los supuestos datos, quién los subió a la red y si las conversaciones fueron extraídas siguiendo una cadena de custodia. Esta falta de claridad ha generado cuestionamientos sobre la veracidad de los datos, mientras el uso político de esta información ha intensificado el debate en el país.

Ante el revuelo, la FGE emitió un comunicado oficial desmintiendo la posesión de este dispositivo por parte del correísmo. En el documento, se informa que el teléfono celular de Villavicencio permanece bajo custodia del FBI, institución que realizó una copia del contenido y la envió a la Fiscalía ecuatoriana como parte del juicio por su asesinato. Esta copia fue utilizada en el proceso que concluyó con la condena de cinco personas por el homicidio del candidato.

La familia de Villavicencio, a través de su viuda, Verónica Sarauz, confirmó en noviembre de 2023 que el celular fue entregado al FBI tres meses después del asesinato, señalando que no confiaban en las autoridades ecuatorianas para manejar las evidencias.

