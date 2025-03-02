Política
Falleció René Vargas Pazzos, exmilitar ecuatoriano

Fue un destacado militar, hermano del excomandante general de la Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana, Frank Vargas Pazzos y nexo del chavismo con Ecuador.

   
René Vargas Pazzos, exmilitar ecuatoriano y una figuras reconocida del ámbito político y militar en las últimas décadas, ha fallecido a los 92 años.

Vargas Pazzos fue figura en el contexto militar de Ecuador, y su legado va más allá de su carrera en las Fuerzas Armadas donde, entre 1981 y 1984, se desempeñó como jefe del Comando Conjunto de esa institución.

A inicios de los 2000, el militar se destacó por su crítica al Plan Colombia que surgió de conversaciones entre los entonces presidentes Andrés Pastrana y Bill Clinton, y se trataba d un ambicioso plan de soporte a la revitalización económica de Colombia, pero con un marcado foco en la ayuda militar y el combate al narcotráfico.

Vargas Pazzos afirmaba que las fumigaciones de los cultivos de coca en la frontera entre ambos países violaban la soberanía nacional. Posteriormente, según inteligencia colombiana, fue espiado por su cercanía con Hugo Chávez.

Al expresidente venezolano lo conoció cuando fue encarcelado por el intento de golpe de Estado en febrero de 1992, en contra del presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez. Durante su etapa en prisión, se dice que René Vargas Pazzos le enviaba libros.

Cuando Chávez llegó al poder, el militar ecuatoriano empezó a visitarlo en Caracas y para enero de 2007, con Rafael Correa ya en la presidencia de Ecuador, él y Chávez le pidieron a Vargas Pazzos que asumiera como embajador en Venezuela.

Fue un destacado militar, hermano del excomandante general de la Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana, Frank Vargas Pazzos. Durante el gobierno de Guillermo Rodríguez Lara (1972-1976), fue gerente de la Corporación Estatal Petrolera Ecuatoriana (CEPE), hoy conocida como Petroecuador.

A lo largo de su vida, el exmilitar fue un activo participante en el debate político y en la defensa de sus convicciones, especialmente en lo relacionado con la seguridad del país y la reforma de las fuerzas armadas.

