24 sep 2024 , 20:26

La emergencia en Quito obligó a Daniel Noboa a suspender su agenda en la ONU y adelantar su regreso a Ecuador

El Presidente participaba de la sesión 79 de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas. Su retorno está previsto para el próximo 27 de septiembre.

   
Redacción
El presidente Daniel Noboa no se quedará hasta el 27 de septiembre en Estados Unidos, según lo tenía previsto. Este martes, ante los incendios forestales de gran magnitud que afectan a Quito, el Mandatario anunció su regreso anticipado.

En su cuenta de X, Noboa informó sobre la cancelación de su agenda en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas. "Quito nos necesita a todos. Regreso para comandar todos los esfuerzos ante el enemigo al que nos enfrentamos", agregó.

En su mensaje reiteró que el país vive "la peor coyuntura climática en décadas", por lo que señaló que acciones urgentes son necesarias desde todos los niveles del Gobierno. Mientras regresa, los ministros de Defensa y Ambiente se encuentran en el Puesto de Mando Unificado en Guápulo, sumando esfuerzos con el Cuerpo de Bomberos Quito y la Alcaldía de la capital.

"Si se encuentra que esto ha sido causado intencionalmente, los implicados serán procesados por terrorismo", agregó el Presidente en su mensaje. Por los incendios en Quito, el Municipio y el Cuerpo de Bomberos han presentado 13 denuncias ante la Fiscalía; dos personas fueron detenidas y se investiga a otros sospechosos.

