24 jun 2023 , 14:44

Elecciones Ecuador 2023: las candidaturas de Xavier Hervas y Luz Vega aún no están en firme por impugnación del correísmo

Redacción

La Revolución Ciudadana presentó una acción ante el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral.

    El binomio presidenciable conformado por Xavier Hervas y Luz Marina Vega aceptó su precandidatura el pasado 12 de junio.( Rolando Enríquez / API )
Registro

La organización política Revolución Ciudadana (RC) insistió este viernes 23 de junio en impugnar las candidaturas de Xavier Hervas, quien intenta convertirse en presidente de la República, y de Luz Marina Vega, aspirante a vicepresidenta. La acción impide que el binomio presidenciable del movimiento RETO sea considerado como una candidatura en firme.

De acuerdo a la RC, Hervas no puede participar en los próximos comicios porque supuestamente tiene acciones en paraísos fiscales o compañías offshore. Por ello, el correísmo presentó ante el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) un recurso subjetivo contencioso electoral.

La RC ya había reclamado ante el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) sobre la postulación de Hervas, pero el organismo no encontró motivos para inhabilitar la participación del empresario en estas votaciones. Tras esta resolución, el correísmo apeló ante el TCE.

La organización política liderada por el expresidente Rafael Correa también objetó la candidatura del exministro del Interior, Patricio Carrillo, quien intenta ser asambleísta. La RC considera que el exfuncionario no puede candidatizarse porque fue censurado por la Asamblea Nacional y no puede ejercer cargos públicos por dos años.

Ambos casos deben ser revisados ahora por el TCE y retrasan el inicio oficial de la campaña electoral. El CNE esperaba tener en firme todas las candidaturas hasta este domingo 25 de junio.

Los comicios presidenciales y legislativos se llevarán a cabo el próximo 20 de agosto, en una primera vuelta electoral que podría derivar en una segunda ronda el 15 de octubre con los dos más votados.

Las autoridades elegidas completarán el periodo 2021-2025, interrumpido ante la llamada "muerte cruzada" decretada en mayo pasado por el actual presidente de Guillermo Lasso.

