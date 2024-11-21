Política
21 nov 2024 , 18:59

El dictamen de la Corte Constitucional indica que Las manifestaciones pacíficas no están restringidas

La Corte Constitucional declaró inconstitucional la suspensión del derecho a la libertad de reunión.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
El derecho a manifestarse pacíficamente no está restringido: así lo hizo saber hoy la Corte Constitucional en el dictamen, que resolvió el 14 de noviembre, sobre el más reciente decreto ejecutivo que declaró estado de excepción, durante 60 días en seis provincias de la costa y dos cantones de la sierra, entre ellos Quito.

En el documento se especifica que suspender el derecho a la libertad de reunión no es estrictamente necesario para “impedir reuniones donde se identifiquen posibles amenazas a la seguridad ciudadana, se puede hacer normalmente cuando la policía detecte actividades sospechosas”.

Ese fallo se conoció hoy, horas antes de que se desarrollen movilizaciones en el país y después de que el Gobierno advirtió anoche, en un video que subió a sus redes, que no iba a permitir que manifestantes ingresen al Centro Histórico de Quito.

Mónica Palencia, ministra del Interior, indicó:

Quote

“Se encuentra vigente el estado de excepción, que comprende al Distrito Metropolitano de Quito, y que limita de manera temporal los derechos de libertad de asociación y el derecho a la inviolabilidad de domicilio, esto es, por el Decreto Ejecutivo 410”.

La ministra del interior, Mónica Palencia, acompañada por altos mandos militares y policiales y el Ministro de Gobierno, recordó que hace una semana hubo altercados en la marcha convocada por el Frente Unitario de Trabajadores.

Víctor Zárate, Comandante de la Policía Nacional, dio más detalles:

Quote

“Es deber de las fuerzas del orden mantener la paz y la seguridad interna del país y repeler toda agresión en uso legítimo de la fuerza”.

Quote

“Lo anterior se comunica para garantizar la protección de la vida, integridad personal y el patrimonio”.

La advertencia no hizo mella en los manifestantes que se movilizaron esta tarde. El Frente Unitario de Trabajadores dijo que no necesitan autorización del Gobierno para salir a las calles.

