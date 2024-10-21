Política
Daniel Noboa estará en Brasil este 22 y 23 de octubre para asistir a foros económicos

El jefe de Estado viajará con la canciller Gabriela Sommerfeld y la secretaria de Comunicación de la Presidencia, Irene Vélez.

   
    Imagen de archivo del presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa.( Flickr Presidencia )
El presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, viajará a Brasil este martes 22 de octubre y se quedará en ese país hasta el miércoles 23 para asistir a foros económicos y mantener reuniones con altos funcionarios. La canciller Gabriela Sommerfeld y la secretaria de Comunicación de la Presidencia, Irene Vélez, acompañarán al jefe de Estado en este periplo. La agenda oficial se centrará en la ciudad de Sao Paulo.

Entre otras actividades, el mandatario se reunirá con el exalcalde de Nueva York, Michael Bloomberg, y con la embajadora Katherine Tai, representante de la Oficina de Comercio de los Estados Unidos.

Este será el décimo quinto viaje de Noboa al exterior durante su gobierno. El país más visitado por el presidente ecuatoriano en sus casi 11 meses al frente de Carondelet ha sido Estados Unidos. A Estados Unidos le sigue España como segundo país más visitado por Noboa.

La mayoría de estos viajes han sido realizados con los aviones presidenciales Legacy 600 y Falcon 7X, operados por la Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana (FAE).

