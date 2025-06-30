Política
30 jun 2025 , 15:38

Daniel Noboa se reunió con António Guterres y otros Mandatarios en España

Noboa también mantuvo encuentros con sus homólogos Andrzej Duda, de Polonia, Xavier Espot, de Andorra, y Yamandú Orsi, de Uruguay.

   
    Daniel Noboa saluda con António Guterres, Secretario General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas.( Flickr Presidencia )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
El presidente Daniel Noboa se reunió este lunes 30 de junio con António Guterres, Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas en Sevilla, España.

Durante el encuentro abordaron temas como la migración, cambio climático y la cooperación internacional.

"Este acercamiento reafirma el compromiso del país con los principios de la ONU y su rol en la comunidad internacional", enfatizó la Presidencia de Ecuador.

Noboa se encuentra de gira internacional. Empezó por China y ahora se encuentra en España. Este lunes, en el marco de la IV Conferencia sobre Financiamiento para el Desarrollo, el Primer Mandatario participó en la cena oficial de bienvenida ofrecida por el Rey Felipe VI a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno que participan en la Cumbre.

Esta Conferencia le permitió mantener encuentros son sus homólogos Andrzej Duda, de Polonia, Xavier Espot, de Andorra, y Yamandú Orsi, de Uruguay.

Luego de España, Noboa continuará la gira en Italia.

