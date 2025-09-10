Daniel Noboa reformuló las preguntas sobre casinos, registro de violadores y competencias del CPCCS

El presidente <b>Daniel Noboa</b> insiste en<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/noboa-cuatro-preguntas-consulta-popular-corte-constitucional-NJ9931197 target=_blank>tres preguntas</a> </b>que <b>no pasaron</b> el <b>filtro </b>de la <b>Corte Constitucional</b> por <b>problemas </b>en su <b>planteamiento</b> o <b>incumplir requisitos legales.</b> En su <b>nuevo intento las</b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/consulta-popular-referendo-preguntas-daniel-noboa-corte-constitucional-AJ10085713 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>