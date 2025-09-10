Política
Daniel Noboa reformuló las preguntas sobre casinos, registro de violadores y competencias del CPCCS

El mandatario pretende que dos de estas se traten como enmiendas y una como plebiscito.

   
    El presidente Daniel Noboa durante una ceremonia Militar en Quito.( Foto: Presidencia de la República )
El presidente Daniel Noboa insiste en tres preguntas que no pasaron el filtro de la Corte Constitucional por problemas en su planteamiento o incumplir requisitos legales.

En su nuevo intento las modificó y acortó tomando en consideración las observaciones de la jueza ponente Karla Andrade. El mandatario insiste en consultar al pueblo si permite el funcionamiento de los juegos de azar y casinos en hoteles cinco estrellas.

La principal diferencia con la pregunta negada es que ya no hace referencia a un tributo del 25 % a las ventas de los casinos para financiar programas de lucha contra la desnutrición crónica infantil y alimentación escolar, que fue uno de los cuestionamientos de los jueces.

Otra pregunta plantea crear un registro de sentenciados por delitos de violación contra menores de edad para prevenir su participación en actividades en las que haya niños, niñas y adolescentes.

La principal diferencia con el texto anterior es que ya no se contempla la castración química porque, según la Corte, va en contra del derecho a la integridad personal y el derecho a la igualdad y no discriminación.

El tercer tema que el gobierno plantea nuevamente a la Corte Constitucional para someter a consulta es sobre la eliminación de la facultad del CPCCS para designar autoridades de control y que solo cumpla la Asamblea, ya no buscará la eliminación del organismo. Como se consultaba en la primera pregunta.

André Benavides, constitucionalista, dice:

Quote

“Para mí es una pregunta reencauchada que en su momento ya lo hizo Lasso en la última consulta popular que propuso, que era justamente trasladar las facultades de designación de autoridades”.

La pregunta sobre los casinos se realizará vía plebiscito porque no cambia ningún artículo de la constitución. La pregunta sobre la eliminación de la competencia del Consejo y del registro de violadores si enmienda la carta magna.

