Política
03 jun 2025 , 13:23

Daniel Noboa ratifica a Damián Larco como Director General del SRI

Damián Larco continuará frente al Servicio de Rentas Internas.

   
  • Daniel Noboa ratifica a Damián Larco como Director General del SRI
    Damián Larco, director general del Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI)( Facebook )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Daniel Noboa, presidente de la República, a través del Decreto Ejecutivo N. 19, ratificó a Damián Larco como director general del Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI). Está frente a la entidad desde el 23 de noviembre de 2023.

El documento oficial subraya que la ratificación se da "en reconocimiento a sus leales y valiosos servicios y contribución al fortalecimiento institucional al Gobierno Nacional".

Larco Guamán es economista, con especialización en Finanzas, se graduó en la Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral. También cuenta con una maestría en Administración de Empresas.

Le puede interesar: SRI inicia devolución del Impuesto a la Renta 2023: revisa si te corresponde

Ha trabajado como consultor tributario y financiero en Pricewaterhouse, Deloitte and Touche, Grant Thornton y BDO Ecuador. También se desempeña como catedrático de la Universidad Santiago de Guayaquil, según información de Destra Consultores.

La disposición del Presidente entrará en vigencia a partir de este martes 3 de junio de 2025, sin perjuicio de su publicación en el Registro Oficial.

Le puede interesar: ¿Qué pasa si no pago el SRI a tiempo?

Temas
decreto ejecutivo
Servicio de Rentas Internas
director
SRI
Daniel Noboa
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas