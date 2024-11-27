Política
Daniel Noboa presenta el proyecto de reforma a la Constitución para quitar el financiamiento público a movimientos políticos

Si la propuesta pasa en el Legislativo, el CNE deberá convocar a la ciudadanía para que vote si está de acuerdo o no.

   
  
    Imagen de archivo del presidente Daniel Noboa. ( Presidencia )
El presidente Daniel Noboa remitió el proyecto de reforma parcial de los artículos 110 y 115 de la Constitución para quitar el financiamiento público a los movimientos y partidos políticos. Esto, luego de que la Corte Constitucional diera paso a la propuesta el 27 de noviembre.

Con esta resolución se inició el plazo del Presidente para enviar su reforma a la Asamblea Nacional, aunque no perdió tiempo y la envió el mismo miércoles 27. "Para que se pongan las pilas", escribió en su cuenta de X.

El siguiente paso será tratar la propuesta en dos debates y, si es aprobada, será el Legislativo el que envíe a la Corte Constitucional la convocatoria a referéndum para realizar el control previo de constitucionalidad de las preguntas. Con ello, el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) deberá convocar fecha para que la ciudadanía ecuatoriana vote si está de acuerdo o no con esta propuesta.

¿Qué se propone?

El texto que Daniel Noboa propone para ser considerado por los ecuatorianos es:

Actualmente, la Constitución de la República del Ecuador establece la obligación del Estado de entregar recursos económicos a los partidos y movimientos políticos.

¿Está usted de acuerdo con que se elimine la obligación del Estado de asignar recursos del Presupuesto General del Estado a las organizaciones políticas, reformando parcialmente la Constitución de conformidad con el Anexo de la pregunta?

La propuesta también plantea modificar el texto del artículo 110 de la Constitución, para que los movimientos políticos se financien "con el aporte de sus afiliados y simpatizantes". Y agrega:

Quote

El movimiento político, que en dos elecciones pluripersonales sucesivas obtenga al menos el cinco por ciento de votos válidos a nivel nacional, adquirirá iguales derechos y deberá cumplir las mismas obligaciones que los partidos políticos

El cambio en el artículo 115, mientras tanto, determina que el Estado garantizará, de forma equitativa e igualitaria, la promoción electoral que propicie el debate.

Y prohíbe el uso de los recursos y la infraestructura estatales, así como la publicidad gubernamental, en todos los niveles de gobierno, para la campaña electoral. "La ley establecerá sanciones para quienes incumplan estas disposiciones y determinará los mecanismos de control de la propaganda y el gasto electoral", agrega el documento.

