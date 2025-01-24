Política
24 ene 2025 , 19:08

La Corte Constitucional da la razón a la Asamblea y la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos queda inhabilitada

Esta Ley fue motivo de pugna entre el presidente Noboa y la oposición en la Asamblea.

   
  • La Corte Constitucional da la razón a la Asamblea y la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos queda inhabilitada
    Imagen del Pleno de la Asamblea Nacional. ( Flickr )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Corte Constitucional determinó que la Asamblea sí puede archivar un proyecto económico urgente en el primer debate, como hizo con la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos o bautizada por el Gobierno como Ley Antipillos.

Con esto, se estableció que el presidente Daniel Noboa no podía promulgar ni disponer su publicación en el Registro Oficial.

"Por tanto (...) tiene un vicio de inconstitucionalidad por la forma que es insubsanable y debe ser expulsada del ordenamiento jurídico". En otras palabras, la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos no podrá ser aplicada.

LEA: ¿Por qué era imperante para el Gobierno que entre en vigencia la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos?

No obstante, la Corte agregó que el Presidente "mantiene intacta su potestad constitucional de iniciativa legislativa para presentar un nuevo proyecto de ley si así lo estima pertinente".

Esta Ley fue motivo de pugna entre el presidente Noboa y la oposición en la Asamblea.

Entre los puntos más resistidos de esta iniciativa estaba la aplicación de un impuesto de entre el 1,25 % y 5 % para la compra y venta de vehículos de más de USD 50 000.

LEA: La Corte Constitucional suspende de momento la aplicación de la Ley de Combate al Lavado de Activos

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
Corte Constitucional
Registro Oficial
ley lavado de activos
ley antipillos
Daniel Noboa
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas