Caso Pantalla: Wilman Terán y Anabel Torres fueron llamados a juicio

Ambos son procesados por presunta asociación ilícita en el concurso de jueces de la Corte Nacional de Justicia

   
    Con la presencia del fiscal general (s), Wilson Toainga, se instaló el sexto día de audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio. ( Fiscalía )
El expresidente del Consejo de la Judicatura (CJ), Wilman Terán, fue llamado a juicio, este jueves 12 de junio de 2025, por presunta asociación ilícita en el caso Pantalla. Lo mismo para la exjueza de Santo Domingo, Anabel Torres.

La audiencia se realizó en la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ) con el conjuez Edison Cantos. En la diligencia participó el fiscal general subrogante Wilson Toainga, quien presentó 177 elementos de convicción como versiones de otros investigados, informes técnicos de informática forense, análisis telefónicos, entre otros.

Terán y Torres son procesados como autores directos. Según la Fiscalía, cuando Terán presidía la Judicatura, habría utilizado su cargo para influir en funcionarios de la institución - especialmente asesores de la presidencia y Dirección General- para direccionar el concurso público oposición y méritos, impugnación y control social para la selección y designación de las y los jueces y conjueces de la CNJ en 2023.

En la investigación se determinó que influyó en resoluciones, lo cual permitió implementar un nuevo examen de confianza. Además, facilitaron el acceso a la base de datos de preguntas de la fase de oposición del concurso.

"El objetivo habría sido favorecer a Anabel Torres para asegurar su nombramiento como jueza nacional", indicó Fiscalía.

Terán, alias Diablo, ya acumula dos sentencias: una por delincuencia organizada en el caso Metástasis y otra por obstrucción a la justicia en el caso Independencia Judicial.

La decisión de si Terán y Torres van a juicio está en manos del juez Fernando Cantos. Si esto ocurre, ambos serán juzgados por un Tribunal.

En el caso Pantalla ya hay tres sentenciados mediante procedimiento abreviado:

  • Milton Fabricio Herrera, exasesor de Wilman Terán.
  • Santiago Cifuentes, exasesor de Wilman Terán.
  • David Guzmán, exdirector general del Consejo de la Judicatura.

