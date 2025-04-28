Caso Pantalla: Fiscalía instaló la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio contra Wilman Terán y Anabel Torres

<b>La Fiscalía General del Estado instaló la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio</b> contra <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/wilman-teran target=_blank>Wilman Terán</a> y Anabel Torres, procesados en el caso Pantalla. La audiencia se lleva a cabo vía telemát<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/diana-salazar target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/metastasis-pantalla-purga-plaga-corrupcion-justicia-2024-YD8522735 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/fiscalia-general-del-estado target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/fabricio-herrera-sentenciado-caso-pantalla-XA8893356 target=_blank></a>