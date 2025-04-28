Política
28 abr 2025 , 16:40

Caso Pantalla: Fiscalía instaló la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio contra Wilman Terán y Anabel Torres

Este 28 de abril de 2025, la Fiscalía instaló la audiencia del caso Pantalla, que investiga la presunta participación de los procesados en actos de corrupción.

   
  • Caso Pantalla: Fiscalía instaló la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio contra Wilman Terán y Anabel Torres
    Wilman Terán en la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio( Fiscalía General del Estado )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Fiscalía General del Estado instaló la audiencia de evaluación y preparatoria de juicio contra Wilman Terán y Anabel Torres, procesados en el caso Pantalla.

La audiencia se lleva a cabo vía telemática con la presencia de la fiscal Diana Salazar.

Le puede interesar: Metástasis, Pantalla, Purga, Plaga, los casos que muestran cómo los tentáculos de las mafias llegaron a la justicia

Wilman Terán, expresidente de la Judicatura, y la jueza de Santo Domingo, Anabel Torres, continúan en prisión preventiva, ya que un Tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Justicia negó en diciembre de 2024 la apelación a esa medida.

En este caso, la Fiscalía General del Estado investiga el delito de asociación ilícita. La hipótesis del Ministerio Público es que hubo amaños en el concurso de jueces que organizaba la Judicatura cuando era presidida por Wilman Terán.

En testimonios anticipados incluso se aseveró que Terán buscaba que el concurso sea ganado por Anabel Torres.

Le puede interesar: Fabricio Herrera, exasesor de Wilman Terán, es el tercer sentenciado en el caso Pantalla

Temas
caso pantalla
Fiscalía
Wilman Terán
Anabel Torres
Ecuador
Pichincha
Noticias
Recomendadas