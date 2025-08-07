Política
07 ago 2025 , 13:32

Bases extranjeras: la jueza Alejandra Cárdenas envió al pleno su proyecto de dictamen

La pregunta sobre eliminar la prohibición para que bases militares operen en el país ya cuenta con un proyecto de dictamen.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
La jueza Alejandra Cárdenas envió este miércoles al pleno de la Corte Constitucional su proyecto de dictamen referente a la pregunta que busca eliminar la prohibición de que bases militares extranjeras funcionen en el país.

Ahora el presidente del órgano, Jhoel Escudero, deberá convocar al pleno, en un tiempo indeterminado, para debatir el dictamen y emitir una resolución.

Esta es una de las 7 preguntas que plantea el presidente Daniel Noboa y que ya se venía analizando en la Corte Constitucional.

¿Está usted de acuerdo en eliminar la prohibición de establecer bases militares extranjeras o instalaciones extranjeras con propósitos militares en el territorio nacional, y de ceder bases militares nacionales a fuerzas armadas o de seguridad extranjeras?

En septiembre pasado, Noboa presentó el proyecto para que la Corte determine si la reforma parcial sobre las bases militares es la vía apta para modificar la constitución.

17 días después, la Corte respondió de manera afirmativa y dispuso que una vez que la Asamblea Nacional apruebe el proyecto de reforma, remita a la Corte la convocatoria a referéndum con los considerandos, la pregunta y sus anexos para verificar si cumple los requisitos y parámetros exigidos.

Hace un mes la Asamblea remitió un oficio que certifica que aprobó el proyecto de reforma y el 10 de julio el sorteo recayó en la jueza constitucional, Alejandra Cárdenas. Ella ya verificó los requisitos y entregó su proyecto de dictamen.

No hay plazos establecidos para que el pleno se reúne y determine si ratifica o no su viabilidad para la consulta popular y referéndum que el gobierno prevé realizar a finales de este año.

Temas
Corte Constitucional
consulta popular
bases militares
Alejandra Cárdenas
Daniel Noboa
Ecuador
Noticias
